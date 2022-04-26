Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock has been named as the next Chancellor of Salford University.

The familiar face across North West living rooms will become the seventh to take up the position, after the Duke of Edinburgh, human geneticist Sir Walter Bodmer and, Jackie Kay CBE, a national poet for Scotland.

She will act as the ceremonial head of the institution - presiding at graduation ceremonies, supporting the work of the University, helping to raise its profile and advocating its vision, mission and values.

Lucy said: "It is a great honour and a complete privilege to be linked to such a thriving hub of talent.

"I have seen first-hand how the University of Salford has a tradition of nurturing and encouraging students to become their very best, in a part of the world which I love."

She hopes to support students across the University, recognising the challenging times they have faced over the past few years due to the pandemic and praising their resilience.

"We have all had to get ourselves through a challenging time recently which has really tested our spirit," she added.

"Students have shown great resolve and I am sure when they enter the world of work they can draw on this strength of character. I want to help them in any way I can."

Her new role as Chancellor will be formalised at a special celebratory Installation ceremony on 16 June 2022 on campus at the University of Salford.

In July 2019 Lucy received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from the University of Salford.

Lucy has spent more than 30 years in her "dream job in the best part of the world" at Granada Reports.

“I know I have been lucky - but the harder you work the luckier you get," Lucy said.

"I hope students will look at me and realise if you show commitment and determination, you can have a rewarding and successful career.

"Salford is very close to my heart. It is not only a richly diverse and fun place to study but a great place to make a career and a future.

"I have always encouraged talent to stay in the North West or to come back here one day – to make a difference."

Her time at Granada has led her to co-present alongside legendary news figures like the late Bob Greaves, Tony Wilson and Tony Morris.

In July 2019 Lucy received an Honorary Doctorate of Arts from the University of Salford at The Lowry in recognition of her services to regional news broadcasting.

She is passionate about supporting young people, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds and has used her role as a journalist to highlight the challenges they face.

Chair of Council at the University of Salford Lord Keith Bradley added: “As our new Chancellor I am delighted that Lucy Meacock will be written into the history of our proud institution.

"As a valued member of our University, she will play a pivotal role in inspiring the next generation and act as a voice for our many values through advocacy.

"Lucy’s shared sense of integrity and initiative, combined with her sense of civic pride and passion for supporting young people made her a perfect candidate for the role.

"I look forward to welcoming her into our University community in June, alongside our colleagues, students, alumni and partners."