A Knowsley dad who watched burglars raiding his house through a Ring doorbell returned home and stabbed one to death, Liverpool Crown Court has been told.

Karl Townsend and his half-brother Jamie Cunningham allegedly armed themselves with knives after being made aware of a burglar at his home in Halewood, Knowsley.

Townsend is said to have yelled at three intruders to get out of his house, the court heard.

Prosecutors say he then stabbed Jordan Brophy in the face and head, leaving a broken blade embedded in his brain.

Townsend, 32, and Cunningham, 23, deny the murder and possessing a bladed article.

Prosecutor Richard Pratt, QC said: "This was not a case of a householder in a state of fear and panic, reacting in a moment of terror to what he believed to be real danger.

"This was a brutal and ruthless killing, whether it be out of revenge or punishment, of a defenceless man."

Mr Pratt said Townsend and Cunningham "hurriedly" made their way to the house after the doorbell camera alert went off and they had "armed themselves with large knives".

He said: "The stabbing actions were so severe that they smashed their way through bone and cartilage and in one case severed the optic nerve and entered the brain."

A pathologist who carried out the post mortem said that Brophy would have died within hours of his brain injuries. The stab wound to the jugular vein is thought to have killed him almost instantaneously.

The prosecution says Cunningham remained outside with Townsend until they both left the scene.

He told the court Brophy's blood was later found on Cunningham's clothing.

It is alleged that Cunningham "plainly and intentionally assisted and encouraged" his half brother, intending that he would either kill Mr Brophy or cause him really serious harm.

The trial continues.