A man arrested on suspicion of the kidnap of missing mother Katie Kenyon has now been further arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Police say Katie's body has not yet been found, but detectives are now working on the basis she is no longer alive.

The 33-year-old was last seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van on Todmorden Road, in Burnley, before travelling to the village of Bolton-by-Bowland, near to Gisburn Forest.

Her family say that was the last time they saw Katie, which was on the morning of Friday, 22 April.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested on Friday remains in custody.

Police say Katie’s family have been informed of the latest developments and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

