A murder investigation has been launched in Lancashire following the death of an 85-year-old woman in Burnley.

The pensioner was found with head injuries at a house in Prairie Crescent, Burnley at about 3.30am on Sunday, Lancashire Police said.

Police and forensic officers have been at the house in in Prairie Crescent after the 85-year-old woman was found dead.

She died at the scene, and a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death will take place in due course, the force said.

A 43-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

The force says that enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.