Searches are continuing at a rural beauty spot for missing woman Katie Kenyon, who is believed to have been kidnapped.

The 33-year-old was last seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van on Todmorden Road, in Burnley, before travelling to the village of Bolton-by-Bowland, near to Gisburn Forest.

Her family say that was the last time they saw Katie, which was on the morning of Friday, 22 April.

Police, search and rescue teams and dog units continue to look for Katie Kenyon at Gisburn Forest.

Police officers, mountain rescue team members and fire crews have been combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley on Tuesday.

It is said to be the largest wooded area in the county – measuring more than 1,200 hectares – and is popular with walkers and cyclists.

Detectives have been granted further time to question a 50-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of kidnap.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We continue to be extremely concerned about Katie and we have a large team who are working hard to try and find out what has happened to her.

“I am keeping an open mind about what has happened to her but my concern obviously grows as time goes by.

“I would appeal again for anyone who was in the Bolton-by-Bowland area on Friday and saw anything suspicious to get in touch, especially if they saw the silver van or Katie alone or in company.

“Please do come and speak to us even if you think the information you have may not be important.”

Police are combing the forest searching for Katie Kenyon. Credit: Family photo

Katie Kenyon is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length strawberry blonde/ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt or jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

Her family, who say her disappearance is out of character, are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police issued a photograph of the silver Transit van – found in Burnley – as they appealed for anyone who saw the vehicle to come forward. Credit: Lancashire Police

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24 or you can contact us through the Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.