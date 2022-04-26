A second man has been charged with murder of a father-of-one who was stabbed to death in Manchester city centre.

Neri Morse, who was 24, was died following a double-stabbing on Pollard Street in the Ancoats area at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 20 April.

Meshai Newby, of Brydon Avenue, Manchester, has been charged with his murder and section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article.

Greater Manchester Police say the 23-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 26 April, 2022.

Another man in his 20s, Rushaun Brown, of Higher Ardwick, has also been charged in connection with the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the Major Incident Public Portal or 0161 856 5413 quoting Operation Southsea.Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.