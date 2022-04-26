Two teenage boys have been charged with raping an 18-year-old woman.

The victim is alleged to have been attacked in the early hours of Monday, 18 April at an address in Aspull, Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police say she is receiving specialist support.

A 16-year-old boy from Essex - who cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with rape.

He appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on 23 April and has been remanded in custody to appear at Bolton Crown Court on Monday, 30 May.

Another boy, 17, from Bedfordshire - who also cannot be named for legal reasons - has been charged with rape.

He will appear on Tuesday, 26 April at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.