Play Brightcove video

This is the terrifying moment two boys were seen climbing on a crane at a Salford housing development.The shocking footage was captured by an Ordsall resident who witnessed the dangerous stunt.It happened at the Merchant's Wharf development, on Ordsall Lane, while no construction work was taking place at the site at around 8.20pm on Saturday 23 April.

The video was taken by a concerned resident Credit: MEN MEDIA

The footage was shared with the Manchester Evening News by a concerned reader as a warning "to avoid an unnecessary death"."There needs to be better security as somebody will end up dead," they said.Three young people were seen climbing the crane on Saturday evening, including the two in the video footage.The pair can be se seen holding onto the structure as they make their way down the crane. At the start of the video, the crane can be seen towering above the street below - higher than rooftops and trees.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

Legacie Developments, based in Liverpool, is the company behind the Merchant's Wharf development. Once complete, it will be a seven-storey development with 196 apartments, near to the junction with Worrall Street.The company said it has 24-hour security at the site, seven days a week, as well CCTV covering the development they say they are investigating the incident with the security firm.