A bill that recognises British Sign Language as an official language will have its final reading today.

The move would place responsibility on the Government to provide improved guidance to public services and government departments on the use of BSL.

It would also see the launch of an advisory board of BSL users to offer guidance to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) on how and when to use it and examine how to increase the number of BSL interpreters.

Government pledges to make British Sign Language recognised language after bill by Lancashire MP

What is the British Sign Language Bill and why does it matter so much?

The government's promise follows a campaign by Rosie Cooper, the Labour MP for West Lancashire, to raise awareness of the difficulties that deaf people face. Both of her parents are deaf.

She said: "My Bill aims to help put deaf BSL users on a more equal playing field with everyone else, to require the Government to work with deaf people to develop guidance on how public bodies should enable the use of BSL across their services."

Play Brightcove video

"Deaf people need their voices heard": Lancashire MP Rosie Cooper explains why it is so important British Sign Language is recognised as an official language.

She added that actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who made history as the first deaf contestant in Strictly Come Dancing, had raised the profile for the need for BSL.

"As the daughter of profoundly deaf parents, I grew up with BSL as my first language, so to see it being used every weekend on Strictly was phenomenal.''

Rosie and her profoundly deaf dad met with and signed with Princess Diana. Credit: Rosie Cooper

"So many people are signing up to learn BSL and have a much clearer understanding of what BSL is and why it essential that we recognise it as an official language."

There are around 90,000 deaf people in the UK that rely on BSL.

Rose Ayling-Ellis made history as the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing. She went on to win with partner Giovanni Pernice. Credit: PA

Although British Sign Language (BSL) was recognised as a language in its own right by the government in 2003, it currently has no legal protection.

It means services do not need to provide an interpreter, which leaves many unable to access medical appointments or vital services.

'Momentous day for the deaf community' as British Sign Language looks set to get legal status

Speaking after the proposed bill passed its 'second reading', in January 2022, Rosie said: “I am delighted that the Bill has passed this huge hurdle.

"It has been at least 230 years since BSL was first introduced, so this will be a very emotional day for every Deaf person who has been waiting for the legal recognition of their language.

“The success we now enjoy lies on the shoulders of all the deaf people, including my dad, who over the years fought for recognition and equality! That goal is now squarely in sight.''