A dad accused of stabbing a burglar to death "pretended he believed his partner and child were in danger", Liverpool Crown Court has heard.

Half-brothers Karl Townsend and Jamie Cunningham allegedly armed themselves with knives after being alerted by the Ring doorbell to a break-in at Townsend's home in Halewood, Knowsley.

Townsend is alleged to have stabbed Jordan Brophy in the head and arm, before twice knifing him in the face.

One stab wound went through his left optic nerve, leaving a broken blade embedded in his brain.

Prosecutor Richard Pratt QC says Townsend does not dispute causing Mr Brophy's death.

He says Townsend knew his partner Amelia Rigby and their three-year-old son were not at home, because he had phoned her.

Mr Pratt suggested the intruder, Jordan Brophy, checked the house was empty, before using a stone to smash a side door window and enter with two accomplices.

At this time, Amelia Rigby was walking further up the street with her child and dog.

The prosecution says Townsend would "naturally be concerned" to check on their safety. He said Townsend rang Ms Rigby before she walked away from her home address.

Richard Pratt said Townsend and Cunningham, 23, sped to the house, not "to protect" their family, but for "another purpose".

He suggested CCTV footage showed both brothers were armed with knives.

On footage played in court, Mr Brophy could be heard shouting: "I can't see." Mr Pratt said one burglar was carrying what appeared to be a knife.

Mr Pratt said a male voice could be heard shouting what the prosecution said was "s***head". The defence invited the jury to consider that the words shouted were 'shoot him'."

The prosecutor said: "Jordan Brophy was not simply being punched. He was being stabbed repeatedly.

"He was unarmed and defenceless. He was also gravely wounded. He posed, we say, no serious danger to anyone - let alone to a man with a knife in his hand, even if the knife had already been broken."

Mr Pratt told the jury Townsend went to nearby Pendleton Green, where police later found a broken registration plate in a bush.

The prosecutor said: "Why would this shocked man, who has done no more than to defend himself, feel the need to dispose of a broken registration plate?"

Townsend then made his own 999 call. The jury heard Townsend telling the operator: "I've just been attacked in me house by three fellas" and saying one intruder was "aiming" a knife at him.

Mr Pratt said: "What he had described was ending up fighting with one of them. The reality was he had repeatedly stabbed Jordan Brophy and brought about his death."

Townsend said in a police statement: "I opened the door and was met by the burglars who were carrying weapons. An altercation took place between us.

"Any action taken by me was only ever in defence of myself, my family and the property."

Cunningham told officers: "We were unsure as to whether or not Karl's partner and three-year-old son were in the house."

He said he saw three masked males, all "holding knives", and one had an altercation with Townsend, before he and his brother ran away. He added: "I did not use any weapon."

Townsend and Cunningham both deny murder and possessing a bladed article.