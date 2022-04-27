Detectives are searching for an intruder who tried to sexually assault a woman in her own kitchen.

Police say she discovered the stranger in her house on Malling Road, in Wythenshawe, at around 3:55pm on Tuesday, 26 April.

The man is described as being white, in his 40s and approximately 6ft tall with a balding head.

Police say at the time of the incident, he was wearing a black scarf around his neck.

Detective Superintendent Chris Downey, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "As part of our investigation, we have safeguarded the victim and deployed extra officers to the area to prevent any further crimes, whilst keeping the community safe.

"Officers are in the process of gathering all available evidence, completing house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage and images, to assist us in identifying and arresting the person responsible as soon as possible.

"Nevertheless, it is crucial that anyone with information shares it immediately.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from anyone with dash cam footage from Malling Road, Firbank Road, Millbrook Road, Belsay Drive or Whitburn Road."

Greater Manchester Police is urging Anyone with information to contact them via 0161 856 6063 or gmp.police.uk quoting 2135 26/04/22.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.