A man has been charged with the murder of an 85-year-old woman.

Mumtaz Ahmed, 43, of Prairie Crescent is charged with killing Inayat Begum in Burnley.

Inayat Begum, also of Prairie Crescent, died on Sunday, 24 April.

The pensioner was found to have head injuries early in the morning at 3:30am.

A post-mortem examination has ruled the cause of death given as head, chest and abdominal injuries.

Mr Ahmed is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 April.

A family member has described Mrs Begum as a "much loved" and cared for member of the community who had nothing but kindness for others.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Higson said: “These are incredibly sad and tragic circumstances.

"My thoughts are with Mrs Begum’s family and friends at this very difficult time."