The search continues at a large forest in Lancashire for missing mother Katie Kenyon who is thought to have been murdered.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are scouring Gisburn Forest, in the Ribble Valley, looking for the 33-year-old.

Police have said there is only a "slim hope" of finding the mum-of-two alive. She has not been seen by her family since last Friday morning.

Katie Kenyon was last seen on Friday, 22 April. Police say there is a "slim chance" that she is still alive. Credit: Lancashire Police

Her family have shared messages on social media saying there is "still hope" of finding her, asking for information on any sightings and for people to say prayers for her safe return.

A 50-year-old man from Burnley originally held on suspicion of kidnap has been further arrested on suspicion of murder.

More than 20 vehicles are parked at an apparent rendezvous point for police and fire services in the forest which is said to be the largest wooded area in the county.

The hunt for Ms Kenyon now involves police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Police at a forest in Lancashire searching for the mother of two. Credit: ITV News

At about 9.30am, a woman matching her description left an address in Todmorden Road with a man and travelled in a silver Ford Transit, registration MT57 FLC, to the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire. She has not been seen since.

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, Lancashire Police's head of major crime, said: "While I hold some slim hope that Katie may still be found alive I'm sad to say that Katie has now been missing for over four days.

"Despite extensive police inquiries and media appeals we have not found Katie nor have there been any sightings of Katie."

The Transit van found in Burnley. Credit: Lancashire Police

Police previously issued a photograph of the Transit van - found in Burnley - and are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the vehicle, or has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Ms Kenyon is described as white, 5ft 9in, with shoulder-length strawberry blonde/ginger hair, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt or jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 800 of April 24, or contact the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020119P01-PO1

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111