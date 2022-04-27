The Wanted have re-released one of their most popular songs to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity after the death of band member Tom Parker.

The Bolton-born singer died at the aged 33 in March after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

After Parker's family requested Gold Forever be played at his memorial service, band members Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness and Nathan Sykes created an updated version of the track entitled Gold Forever (for Tom).

Tom Parker performed on stage with his bandmates just weeks before he died. Credit: Instagram

Gold Forever was originally released in 2012 and reached number three on the Official Chart Company's UK singles chart, making it The Wanted's third top 10 single.

The new version was played at Parker's funeral in south-east London on April 20.

The band have made the song available for download to allow supporters to keep the track in memory of Tom.

The Wanted, Island Records and the writers and producers of the song will be donating all net proceeds to The Brain Tumour Charity.

The UK-based charity is dedicated to funding research, raising awareness and providing support and information to people with brain tumours.

The Brain Tumour Charity chief executive Alex Lochrane said: "Gold Forever (For Tom) is a beautiful song and a moving tribute to Tom, and we are profoundly grateful to The Wanted that donations from the sales of this single will help us fund world-class research and vital support services for anyone affected by brain tumours.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Tom's wife Kelsey, their children, family and friends at this saddest of times, as well as with fans of The Wanted worldwide."

