England manager Gareth Southgate has joined forces with other football bosses across the country to back suicide prevention.

All 20 Premier League Managers, and those from the English Football League (EFL) and Women's Super League (WSL) have taken part in a film to encourage others to have free online suicide prevention training.

Almost two million people across the country have had the training so far, with the campaign hoping to remove the stigma around the word suicide to enable open and honest conversations to happen.

It is part of the Shining a Light on Suicide campaign, run by Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership and supported by the Mayor and the League Managers Association (LMA) since 2021.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of those taking part in the suicide prevention awareness video.

The film features managers of professional football teams across the country and the football leagues talking openly about mental health.

The 20-minute Zero Suicide Alliance training course, which is available for free to the public nationwide, helps participants to recognise the warning signs that someone may be thinking about suicide, understand how to ask them if they are thinking about suicide and help them access appropriate support.

Gareth Southgate, England Manager and LMA President, said: "It was educational for me watching and going through the Zero Suicide Alliance course.

"It's so important for somebody with suicidal feelings to feel support and, that one conversation, might be the thing that makes the difference.

"You might open the door to somebody actually seeking professional help or stop them at that moment when they are thinking of suicide.

"Those timelines and those moments can be really marginal, so, for somebody to feel that somebody is interested in what they are feeling, might have a greater impact than you might think."

Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 49, and women aged between 20 to 34, with suicidal thoughts a lot more common than realised.

Research shows that using the word 'suicide' appropriately lets other people know it is ok to talk about suicidal feelings and that the person asking is there to listen.

Derby manager, and Liverpool native, Wayne Rooney is featured in the film.

Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, said: "Mental health is in many ways the issue of our times.

"Yet we have a lot more to do to prevent suicide and break the taboo around suicide by having these most difficult conversations. We know that small actions can make all the difference for someone who is in distress.

"Greater Manchester's Shining a Light on Suicide campaign is a ground-breaking campaign helping to save lives by bringing suicide out of the dark.

"Football is a pressure cooker and football managers become quite expert at reading people within the dressing room, lifting people and understanding what those people in their team are thinking and feeling.

"We're really proud of this partnership with the LMA and are so grateful to the managers who have stepped forward to be part of this film, giving this campaign a significant boost, because their words matter to a lot of people."

This high-profile partnership was initially launched in Greater Manchester last year and worked with LMA members, managers and clubs who had connections to the city-region.

Managers had the opportunity to undertake the Zero Suicide Alliance training course and were encouraged to use their platform to highlight that we all have a role to play in supporting those around us and helping to prevent suicide.

Professor Joe Rafferty CBE, Zero Suicide Alliance co-founder said: "Anyone can be affected by suicide. Even the most successful people can experience suicidal thoughts.

"We know that when you're worried someone may be considering suicide, it can be difficult to know what to do or say.

"Asking someone a very simple question like, 'how are you feeling today'? might seem intrusive, but often it provides the opportunity for someone in distress to open up.

"It is likely to protect them from suicide - not increase their risk."