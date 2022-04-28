Comedian Steve Coogan has revealed he feels more comfortable playing his alter ego Alan Partridge than he does as himself.

He is touring the country with his show 'Statragem with Alan Partridge', a live performance that "promises to inform, educate and entertain in approximately equal measure."

The actor, who is originally from Middleton in Greater Manchester, has played the socially inept media personality on and off for the past three decades.

Speaking to Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore, Coogan says playing Alan is like "seeing an old relative. You like to see them but you don't want to live with them."

The 56-year-old, who has starred in films alongside Dame Judi Dench and Hollywood's Ben Stiller, says he often feels more comfortable playing the politically incorrect broadcaster than as himself.

"I've gone off and done other things but I've always come back to Alan", Coogan explains.

"It's a bit like Pinocchio when he loses his strings. I almost feel like Alan is a different person and I just wind him up and off he goes.

"I like playing him but I also like leaving him alone for a while. It's like an old friend or relative, you like to see them but you don't want to live with them"

"I sometimes feel more comfortable in character than I do as myself", says Coogan.

Coogan is set to return to his roots as he takes centre stage at Manchester's AO Arena on 13 and 14 May, something he says he is really looking forward to.

"Being back is great", he said. "When I perform in Manchester, they always give me a little bit more love than I do elsewhere.

"I am looking forward to it because it is where it all started for me. I feel very proud of my Mancunian roots. Being from the North is part of what defines me."

Coogan on what to expect from his new live show.

This is the first time the comedian has performed on stage as Alan since the coronavirus pandemic.

"There's a thirst and hunger to laugh with other people in the same space because that's not happened for a few years for a lot of people", he said.

Wearing a head-mic favoured by TED talkers, market hawkers, TV evangelists, backing singers and carnival barkers, Alan combines all these roles and more.

Coogan says it explores modern "political issues that people are grappling with and Alan tries to tackle them all with hilarious consequences".

The character of Alan Partridge often says politically incorrect things, which Coogan says is like a "pressure valve" for audience members.

"Sometimes you can say things that the audience secretly think about things but you're not supposed to say", Coogan explains.

"It's cathartic and enjoyable to do it. Also, in this day and age when people are scared to say, the audience want to laugh more because it's like a pressure valve that you're helping them release."

Stratagem With Alan Partridge Live is touring the UK.

