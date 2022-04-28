Jürgen Klopp has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool which will keep him at the club until 2026.

The German manager, who joined the club in 2015, will become the club's fourth longest-serving manager after Tom Watson, Bill Shankly and George Kay.

It is understood that the contract issue had been pushed up the agenda by the club having been encouraged by positive noises coming from Klopp’s camp.

“There are so many words I could use to describe how I am feeling about this news…delighted, humbled, blessed, privileged and excited would be a start,” Klopp said.

Anfield stadium. Credit: PA images

“There is just so much to love about this place. I knew that before I came here, I got to know it even better after I arrived and now I know it more than ever before.

“Like any healthy relationship, it always has to be a two-way street; you have to be right for each other.

“The feeling we were absolutely right for each other is what brought me here in the first place and it’s why I’ve extended previously.

“This one is different because of the length of time we have been together. I had to ask myself the question: Is it right for Liverpool that I stay longer?

“Along with my two assistant managers, Pep Lijnders and Pete Krawietz, we came to the conclusion it was a ‘Yes!’

“There is a freshness about us as a club still and this energises me. For as long as I have been here, our owners have been unbelievably committed and energetic about this club and it is clear that right now, this applies to our future as much as I’ve ever known.”

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with players at Anfield. Credit: PA images

Echoing the new chant – to the tune of The Beatles’ I Feel Fine - dedicated to the Reds boss, Klopp said: “I didn’t need too long to answer in truth.

“The answer was very simple…I’m in love with here and I feel fine!”

Gordon, on behalf of the ownership, said: “It’s always hard to find the right words to adequately reflect Jürgen’s importance and contribution to our club, but today’s announcement really does speak for itself.

“But speaking on behalf of my partners John (Henry) and Tom (Werner), as well as myself, Jürgen is the perfect figurehead for the modern Liverpool FC."

Klopp is the Premier League’s longest-serving manager following Sean Dyche’s sacking by Burnley earlier this month.