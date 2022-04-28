Liverpool fans held a round of applause during their Champions League semi-final game for a fan who was shot dead while visiting family in America.

Benjamin Tucker was visiting family in Savannah, Georgia when he was gunned down at a convenience store in the early hours of Sunday 24 April.

The 27-year-old Liverpool FC fan, had flown over to the US to visit his family for a month when the tragedy occurred.

He was killed, seemingly at random, near the Timesaver Store on West Bay Street. Another man, Henry McDonough, 32, was shot but survived.

Georgiamae Lawrence, 28, has been charged with murder.

Liverpool fans paid tribute during the 28th minute of their Champions League semi-final win against Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday 27 April.

Mr Tucker's family described him as a "smart, loyal and funny man."

They said: "On Saturday 24rd April 2022, a dear son, brother and friend was cruelly taken from us.

"Ben was a smart, loyal and funny man. He was always there making others around him happier whether it be through laughter or care. You’ll Never Walk Alone Ben."

While speaking about the round of applause Mr Tucker's friend Josh Bothe, 27 said: "It's a show of support to the family, they're also big Liverpool fans, in particular his brother.

"It's a little gesture to show the family that we are thinking of them."