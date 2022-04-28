A 50-year-old man has appeared in court accused of the murder of missing mother Katie Kenyon.

Andrew Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, was remanded in custody at Blackburn Magistrates Court.

Mother-of-two Katie, 33, from Padiham, has not been seen since Friday 22 April.

It is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area of north Lancashire.

Police officers, mountain rescue team members and fire crews have been combing parts of Gisburn Forest in Lancashire’s Ribble Valley in the search for Katie.

Katie's family, who said her disappearance is out of character, have thanked well wishers for their support but have asked that people respect their privacy at this time.