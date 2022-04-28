Play Brightcove video

Joe Locke speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning alongside co-star Kit Connor

Manx actor Joe Locke says "all my dreams came true" when he received the call telling him he would be starring in Netflix show 'Heartstopper'.

The 18-year-old has also spoken of the balance between starring in a hit Netflix series, while also trying to study for his A-level exams.

Speaking on when he received the call, Joe said: "I had to fly to London for an audition and then fly home and isolate on my own for two weeks in a house."

He continued: "My agent phoned me and told me I'd got the job. It was just me and my god in the house so I screamed very loudly."

Joe, who lives in the Isle of Man, was self-isolating for two weeks when he received the call after travelling back to the Island during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had been selected to play the part of Charlie Spring amongst 10,000 other teenagers who applied to play the character.

Joe Locke alongside his co-star Kit Connor Credit: ITV's This Morning

'Heartstopper' tells the story of two British teenagers at an all-boys grammar school who are navigating young love when they realise their friendship may be something more.

The show has been hailed a major success after receiving a 100% positive response on popular online review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Talking on the series Joe said: "It's so wonderful that we've been able to create this story. It's so unique and it's so beautiful".

He continued: "It may be aimed at a younger audience but that doesn't mean it's not universally watchable".

All eight episodes are available to watch on Netflix now.