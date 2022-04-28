Manx actor Joe Locke says 'all his dreams came true' after starring in Netflix hit 'Heartstopper'
Joe Locke speaking to Holly and Phil on This Morning alongside co-star Kit Connor
Manx actor Joe Locke says "all my dreams came true" when he received the call telling him he would be starring in Netflix show 'Heartstopper'.
The 18-year-old has also spoken of the balance between starring in a hit Netflix series, while also trying to study for his A-level exams.
Speaking on when he received the call, Joe said: "I had to fly to London for an audition and then fly home and isolate on my own for two weeks in a house."
He continued: "My agent phoned me and told me I'd got the job. It was just me and my god in the house so I screamed very loudly."
Joe, who lives in the Isle of Man, was self-isolating for two weeks when he received the call after travelling back to the Island during the Covid-19 pandemic.
He had been selected to play the part of Charlie Spring amongst 10,000 other teenagers who applied to play the character.
'Heartstopper' tells the story of two British teenagers at an all-boys grammar school who are navigating young love when they realise their friendship may be something more.
The show has been hailed a major success after receiving a 100% positive response on popular online review site Rotten Tomatoes.
Talking on the series Joe said: "It's so wonderful that we've been able to create this story. It's so unique and it's so beautiful".
He continued: "It may be aimed at a younger audience but that doesn't mean it's not universally watchable".
All eight episodes are available to watch on Netflix now.