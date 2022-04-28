Warning: some viewers may find the pictures below upsetting.

A severely underweight dog with pressure sores all over his body found tied to a tree near Manchester is suspected to have been 'squashed in a small cage'.

The frightened dog, named Murphy by his rescuers, was found near Clifton Country Park in Radcliffe.

The American bulldog-cross was so frail that his spine and ribs were visible. He also had pressure sores on his hips and ankles, and a rash all over his body.

He was found by a member of the public, who him took him to the vet for urgent care.

Murphy - who was named by his rescuers - was found near Clifton Country Park in Radcliffe. Credit: RSPCA

Murphy is now living at the RSPCA Preston and District branch. He has managed to put on more than 1.5kg in weight in two weeks.

He weighed just 16.6kg - approx 2st 9lb - when he arrived at the RSPCA, around 10kg under the weight expected for his breed.

Mark Allen, RSPCA branch manager said: "Murphy is a lovely young dog, aged between one and two, who has been severely neglected in his short life.

"He is now on a special diet to help him gain weight, which he is doing, however this is going to be a long process as the physio will be to build him up.

"Once he has recovered from his ordeal we will find him a new home.

"We suspect he’s been kept squashed in a small cage where he did not have the space to move or turn around because of the nature and locations of the sores."

The condition that Murphy was found in by the RSPCA Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA is keen to trace the person responsible and they believe the owner may live near Radcliffe.

They are now asking people living in the area to check any CCTV and for motorists who were driving nearby to check dash cam in the hours leading up to Murphy being found.

RSPCA inspector Jess Araujo said: "It’s heartbreaking that there are irresponsible people who simply do not care for their pets and dump them like rubbish when they no longer want them.

"I am appealing for anyone with any information on who owned Murphy to get in touch as he is a distinctive looking dog and I feel someone must know something."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA.