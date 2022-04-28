A third person has been charged in connection with the murder of a young father who was stabbed in Manchester.

Neri Morse, 24, died following an incident on Pollard Street in Ancoats on Wednesday 20 April. During this incident, a second man - also in his 20s - was injured.

Detectives believe this was linked to an incident at Zaf's Go Local on Butler Street between 6:15pm and 6:25pm that evening.

The scene where Neri was murdered and another man, in his 20s, was injured. Credit: MEN Media

Jermaine Leahong, 22, of Lagos Close, Manchester, is the third person to be charged with murder.

He has also been charged with Section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday 28 April 2022.

Meshai Newby and Rushaun Brown, both 23 and from Manchester, have previously been charged with murder. They are also accused of assault and possession of a bladed article.