CCTV footage has been released of a man British Transport Police (BTP) would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train.

The incident happened on a service between Freshfield and Southport station at around 10:45am on Sunday, 27 March.

A woman was waiting on the platform at Freshfield when she was approached by a man who made inappropriate sexual comments.

She boarded a train and the man followed, continuing to make comments towards her.

He then sexually assaulted the woman before they both got off the train at Southport station.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they think may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, text BTP on 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 117 of 27/03/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.