An eighth man has been charged in connection with the murder of a Wigan dad.

Christopher Hughes, 37, was last seen in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan at 4pm on February 18.

His body was found by a dog walker in a ditch off White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, close to the M58 motorway on the morning of February 22. Tests show he died as a result of multiple serious injuries.

Police at the scene in Skelmersdale

In a statement Greater Manchester Police said: "A member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove in the Worsley Hall area of Wigan on Friday 18 February 2022.

"An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher. Extensive enquiries to find him were on-going when his body was discovered at 11am on Tuesday morning."

Martin Smith, 32, of Laithwaite Road, Wigan, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and will appear at Wigan Magistrates’ Court on Friday April 29.

Seven other men have already been charged with the same offences in connection with the death. They are: Alan Jaf, 51, of Ridyard Street, Wigan; Khalil Awla , 48, of Greenwood Avenue, Wigan; Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdal; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Wigan; Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29, of Bulteel Street, Wigan; Mohammed Razgar, 40, of Plane Avenue, Wigan; and Adrius Uzkuraitis , 27, of Holly Road, Wigan.

The remaining seven will next appear at Manchester Crown Square on 20 January 2023.