Actor Rob Mallard joins presenters Ann O'Connor and Andy Bonner in the studio to talk about essential tremor.

Coronation Street's Rob Mallard has said a "game-changing" new treatment for essential tremor is "amazing" and brings hope to thousands of people who live with the disorder.

The actor, who has played the character Daniel Osbourne on Coronation Street since 2015, was diagnosed with the condition at the age of 14.

Essential tremor is a common neurological disorder that causes an uncontrollable shake or trembling in a part of the body.

The 29-year-old, who is from Oldham, first opened up about his condition to Phil and Holly on the This Morning sofa four years ago where he said he had tried to keep quiet about his condition, fearing it would impact his chances of being cast in shows.

More than a million people live with the condition in the UK which is estimated to be eight to 10 times more common than Parkinson's disease.

Rob explains why a new treatment at the Walton Centre is so important for thousands of people across the UK living with essential tremor.

But now a new treatment is being rolled out at the The Walton Centre in Liverpool which targets areas of the brain that causes the tremors.

The centre is one of only 87 in the world that are carrying out the procedure, which has been described as having "striking" results.

The actor, who has starred in more than 500 episodes of Corrie, said: "It's amazing, it's absolutely incredible.

"Even 10 years ago something like this wasn't possible, it wasn't even on the horizon.

"The people who are getting the focused ultrasound I believe are older whose day to day life is a mountain to climb. It's brilliant news for them."

Speaking of the condition, he added: "It makes small everyday activities a challenge.

"With work, it's something that I have to work into my rehearsal practice so that I can hide it so the camera doesn't notice so much."

His mother and grandmother live with the same condition, which can often impact filming scenes for the ITV soap.

This Morning viewers noticed Rob's tremour when he appeared on the sofa alongside his co-star.

Rob's condition was pushed into the spotlight when he appeared on This Morning alongside his co-star Lucy Fallon, who played Bethany Platt in the soap.

He said: "I suddenly became aware that there was millions of people on the other side of a camera and [during the interview] I was bracing the back of the chair and holding on for dear life.

"I had a quiff at the time and I was shaking really bad. I get it in my hands, but I also get it in the back of my neck."

Hundreds of viewers recognised his tremour so the actor decided to join Phil and Holly on the sofa again two months later to chat about his condition, which led to dozens of people speaking out about their own battles.

"It was an unnecessary spotlight that was thrown on me. But I thought if this attention is going to come my way, I may as well make some use out of it."

Maureen Greenough has become the first in the North West to receive the revolutionary treatment for Essential Tremor.

The new treatment at the Walton Centre, called Focused Ultrasound, involves thermal tissue ablation, targeting specific areas of the brain causing the tremors.

Eligible patients get one treatment to reduce the tremors on one side of their body for up to five years.

Maureen Greenough, 65, from St Helens, has become the first in the North West to receive the revolutionary treatment.

She described the effects as 'a miracle'.

She said: "As soon as I left the treatment room I noticed that my right hand had stopped shaking, it was like the team at The Walton centre had flipped a switch.

"Before this my writing was terrible, I couldn’t hold a cup without using both hands. I felt a lot of embarrassment and I didn’t feel comfortable eating in front of people.

''The worst thing was the lack of control over the tremors. I felt ashamed.;;

"Now that’s all changed. We’re planning a holiday this year and we have a wedding in the summer to go to – I now cannot wait."

Medical Director Dr Andrew Nicolson, from the Walton Centre, said: “We consider this treatment a game-changer for our patients with Essential Tremor.

"Those eligible will be able to have the treatment and see their symptoms on one side of their body essentially disappear.

"Usually to achieve this effect in Movement Disorders, it would require much more invasive surgical intervention.

"It’s been an incredible team effort and the first treatment today marks the start of an invaluable service we can offer our patients.”

