Diversity have added 10 extra dates to their ‘Connected’ 2022 tour taking in astaggering 78 shows, their biggest ever tour to date.

The tour will now visit 33 towns and cities across theUK and Ireland over four months from March 17 th to June 19 th . Tickets for the extra dates go onsale Friday30th April at 10am at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent in 2009 and haveso far sold out nine UK and Irish tours, sold over 600,000 tickets, with countless television and liveperformances.Over the past 12 years thanks to the overwhelming support of their fans and the British public they havecontinued to wow audiences and inspire people around the world. Ashley and Jordan Banjo are passionateabout their storytelling on stage and have now put pen to paper to release their first children’s book FLYHIGH CREW. ‘Fly High Crew’ out now via Scholastic is a brilliantly fun story that champions inclusivity, theimportance of teamwork, realising your dreams and is centralised by Ashley and Jordan’s siblingrelationship and dynamic.Apart from their incredible live shows, Diversity are undoubtedly certified TV superstars. Ashley Banjoreturned as a judge on Dancing on Ice earlier this year. Ashley is also host and creative in the BAFTAnominated The Real Full Monty and International Emmy Award, Broadcast Award, and Royal TelevisionSociety award winning The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night, with both shows raising awareness of Prostateand Breast Cancer respectively. Ashley was also behind two hit series of Flirty Dancing on Channel 4 andappeared as a guest judge in place of Simon Cowell on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent last year. He is hosting abrand new Saturday night show for ITV, The Void that will be airing in July 2021.Fellow Diversity member Jordan Banjo hosted two series of BBC 1’s primetime and BAFTA nominated showThe Greatest Dancer. Jordan along with Perri Kiely are also part of breakfast radio royalty, presenting KissBreakfast every weekday.Collectively Diversity have just been nominated for Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment of 2020 at the BritishAcademy Television Awards in June for their incredible Britain’s Got Talent routine inspired by the events oflast year, vote here and watch again here.Diversity’s illustrious career shows how they continue to innovate, grow, and achieve. This new tourevolution proves just how far they’ve come with their biggest UK and Ireland run to date. Tickets for theextra dates to Diversity’s connected tour 2022 are onsale Friday 30 th April at 10am atwww.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.ie for Ireland. VIP Packages arealso available via www.sjm-vip.com. All other dates are onsale now.