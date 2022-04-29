A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after a woman was reportedly bundled into a vehicle on a busy road.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers were called to Edge Lane, in Droylsden, after a woman was seen being pulled into a vehicle at around 12.10pm on Thursday 28 April.

The woman has since been found safe and well.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of kidnapping and remains in custody.

A spokesperson for GMP said: "Officers were called to a report of a kidnap just after 12.10pm 28 April where a woman was reportedly pulled into a vehicle on Edge Lane in Droylsden. The woman was later found safe and well.

"A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap. He remains in custody at this time and enquiries are ongoing."

Officers closed Edge Lane for a number of hours while carrying out investigations at the scene.

A cordon was in place near to the old Gardeners Arms pub, with traffic stopped from driving along the road, while a number of police vehicles were parked up close to the junction with Wheler Street.

The cordon was lifted just before 4pm, but police remained at the scene after the road reopened.