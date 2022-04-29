Millions of pounds worth of cocaine and heroin has been seized and two people have been charged after a van was pulled over by police in Huyton.

An estimated 31 kilos of heroin and 10 kilos of cocaine with a street value of nearly £4m were recovered by officers from the National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police.

Officers stopped van on 6 April that was believed to be involved in supplying drugs.

The driver allegedly ran away, but officers recovered seven kilos of cocaine from the vehicle.

After finding drugs in the van raids were carried and more drugs were found stashed in drawers. Credit: National Crime Authority

Raids were carried out on 28 April, with officers finding 41 kilos of Class A and £2,000 cash and arresting two men.

Gareth Purcell, 65, of Ullet Road, Liverpool, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on 29 April accused of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Gareth Hooton, 34, of Pencombe Road, Huyton, is charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, dangerous driving and failing to stop and driving without insurance.