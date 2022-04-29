Police have applied to extend the bail of Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood after he was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.

The striker was initially detained by police on 30 January following allegations on social media of the rape and assault of a woman.

The posts, which have since been deleted, included video, photos and an audio recording.

While still in custody Greenwood was then further arrested by Greater Manchester Police (GMP) on 1 February on suspicion of threats to kill and sexual assault.

The 20-year-old's bail was due to expire 30 April, but GMP say it has made an application to the courts to have his bail extended.

The hearing will not be held until mid-June.

In a statement the force said: "We are continuing to investigate a report made to us on Sunday 30 January of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

"A 20-year-old man arrested that day on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman, and threats to kill, remains on bail.

"An application has been made to the courts to have his bail extended beyond Saturday 30 April, but the hearing isn't expected to be until mid-June.

"The suspect will remain on conditional bail until the date of the court hearing."