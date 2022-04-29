A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering missing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, as police continue to search for her body.

Andrew Burfield appeared by video-link from HMP Preston for a brief court hearing charged with the murder of the 33-year-old who has not been seen for seven days.

The 50-year-old, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, spoke only to confirm his identity during the seven-minute hearing at Preston Crown Court.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court that Katie's body has yet to be recovered.

Judge Simon Medland QC told Burnfield that his trial has been set for 14 November and has been remanded in custody.

Specialist officers are searching an area of woodland for the body of Katie Kenyon. Credit: ITV News

Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, was on the morning of Friday, 22 April, when it is thought she travelled in a silver Ford Transit van which left Burnley towards Bolton-by-Bowland.

More than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces are searching an area of dense woodland in Gisburn Forest looking for a Katie's body.

They are using search dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Police revealed that they are prioritising a particular area in the forest after information was provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van.

Katie family are being supported by specially trained officers.