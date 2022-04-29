The condition Essential Tremor (ET) has been pushed into the spotlight after Coronation Street actor Rob Mallard revealed his diagnosis as a teenager.

It is considered one of the most common neurological movement disorders and is estimated to be eight to 10 times more prevalent than Parkinson's disease.

1 million people in the UK live with essential tremor

What is essential tremor?

Essential tremor is a chronic condition that caused involuntary tremors, most commonly the hands and arms.

It is a slow progressive disorder is usually inherited and, in some people, may eventually involve the head, voice, tongue and legs.

It can affect people of age, gender and race. While more commonly noticed in older individuals, essential tremor can begin as early as birth.

There is no cure.

What are the signs and symptoms of essential tremor?

Shaking for brief periods of time that you can not control.

Shaking voice.

Nodding head.

Tremors that get worse when stressed.

Tremors that lessen with rest.

Balance problems (in rare cases)

Can ET be treated?

There is no cure for essential tremor, but treatments can provide symptom relief and help improve a patient's quality of life.

For example, experts at the Walton Centre in Liverpool are pioneering a new treatment with results that have been described as "game-changing" and "striking".

It is called Focused Ultrasound and involves thermal tissue ablation which targets specific areas of the brain that causes the tremors.

Eligible patients get one treatment to reduce the tremors on one side of their body for up to five years.

Where can I find help if I think I have Essential Tremor?