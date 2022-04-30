Body found in search for missing mum Katie Kenyon, police confirm

A body has been found by police investigating the disappearance of missing mum Katie Kenyon.

Lancashire Police have released the following statement: "We can confirm that police searching for missing Katie Kenyon have sadly found the body of a woman.

"Officers made the discovery last night (29 April) in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about a location where Katie could be.

"At this stage although we are not in a position to formally confirm the woman’s identity, we do believe the body is that of Katie.

"Her family have been told and they continue to be supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

"A Home Office post-mortem examination will now be carried out to try to establish the cause of death."

Det Supt Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Unit, said: “Following extensive police enquiries and after a number of days of searching I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

"Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

"While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for I know the family appreciate those efforts.

“Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”

A man appeared in crown court yesterday (29 April) charged with Katie’s murder.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Todmorden Road, Burnley will face trial in November.