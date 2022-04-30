A fundraiser has been set up following the discovery of a body in the search for missing Burnley mum Katie Kenyon.

The 33-year-old has been missing for more than a week after being seen getting into a silver Ford transit van in Padiham at about 9.30am on April 22. It is thought she travelled towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area.

Following a discovery on Friday April 29, Lancashire Police said although the woman’s identity had not been formally confirmed, they believe it to be Katie.

Tests are due to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

Now, those close to Katie have launched a Just Giving page to raise money for her funeral and two children.

The fundraiser reads:

"On Friday the 22nd of April, our heartbreaking nightmare began when our Katie was taken away from her children and family far too soon.

"We as a family are putting together this JustGiving page for Katie to have the best send-off that Katie deserves and for Katie's son and daughter and their future to fulfil Katie's dreams she had planned with her children.

"As we know you all want to help, this would be the most appreciated way. Any donations will be true, gratefully received.

"Thank you for all your kind words and support. We know you're all behind us. Love Katie's family."

Since Katie's disappearance more than 60 specialist search officers from four police forces have been carrying out searches in the Forest of Bowland, in particular Gisburn Forest

The search has involved police and fire service officers, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones.

Officers made the discovery after receiving new information about a location where Katie could be.

Police from four forces joined the search for Katie Credit: ITV News

Detective Superintendent Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire Police’s major investigation unit, said:

“Following extensive police inquiries and after a number of days of searching, I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

“Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

"I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search, and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for, I know the family appreciate those efforts. Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”

Andrew Burfield , 50, from Burnley has been charged with Katie Kenyon's murder.

He appeared in Preston Crown Court on Friday April 29, speaking only to confirm his name and address.

Andrew Burfield appeared at Magistrates court after being charged with the murder of Katie Kenyon.

Judge Medland QC set a date for Burfield to return to court on August 22 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.