Northern Rail warns of disruption over May bank holiday weekend

Northern Rail is advising customers travelling this May bank holiday weekend to check before they travel and be flexible with their journeys.

Trains are expected to be very busy between Saturday 30 April and Monday 2 May across the Northern network.

In addition, engineering work on some routes in Cheshire, Manchester and Cumbria will see some trains replaced by buses, meaning longer travel times on the following routes:

Saturday 30th April

Buses replace trains between Stalybridge, Ashton-under-Lyne and Guide Bridge for connections to and from Manchester Piccadilly. There will be no buses between Manchester Victoria and Ashton-under-Lyne.

Sunday 1st May

Buses replace trains between:

Carlisle and Maryport

Manchester Victoria, Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge

Manchester Piccadilly, Stockport, Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent.

Monday 2nd May

Buses replace trains between:

Stockport, Macclesfield and Stoke-on-Trent. Please use alternative train services between Manchester Piccadilly and Stockport

Stalybridge, Ashton-under-Lyne and Guide Bridge for connections to and from Manchester Piccadilly. There will be no buses between Manchester Victoria and Ashton-under-Lyne

Chris Jackson, regional director at Northern, said: "We know the bank holiday provides a great opportunity for people to get out, explore and enjoy all the North of England has to offer.

"We're doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and are also asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy, allow extra time for journeys and, where possible, to avoid travelling during the busiest times."

Full details of Northern's timetables and the planned engineering work can be found at northernrailway.co.uk. Train times can also be checked via National Rail Enquiries.