Wigan Athletic have been promoted to the Championship after a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury saw them crowned League One champions.

A goal from Josh Vela in the first half and two from Will Keane in the second half ensured Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches.

After avoiding relegation to the fourth tier last season, and avoiding going bust, the Latics rounded off a stellar campaign to finish top of League One for a third time in seven seasons.

For the traveling fans, club chairman Talal al-Hammad made sure he went over to the stands to say thank you, to be greeted with the chant "Talal is a Wiganer".

Thousands of Latics fans also watched the game on a big screen at the DW stadium.

Wigan Athletic will be having a party in the park in Mesnes Park in Wigan on Sunday May 1, which was already planned ahead of this victory. It's sure to be a bigger party now.