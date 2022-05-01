Blackburn Rovers become first football club to host Eid prayers

Two thousand people are expected to take their prayer mats onto the pitch at Ewood Park as Blackburn Rovers becomes the first football club to host Eid prayers.

‘Eid Prayers@Ewood Park’ is open to all families, with provisions in place for both men and women to pray on the pitch. Those who attend are asked to bring their own prayer mat with them.

Prayers will be led by Sheikh Wasim Kempson. A traditional milk drink will be provided after the event.

The club says anyone to make the traditional Fitrana/Sadaqatul Fitr charitable donations on the day can do so to registered volunteers.

Blackburn Rovers is inviting families to Eid Prayers at Ewood Park Credit: Blackburn Rovers

If you have any other questions please email eid@rovers.co.uk.