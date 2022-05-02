A 15-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after police believe he was hit by a car.

The teenager was found on Stand Lane in Radcliffe on Sunday afternoon at around 2.25pm.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police believe it is likely the boy was involved in a collision with a blue Ford Focus.

It's thought the vehicle was also involved in a collision with an 18-year-old man, following which his electric bike was stolen.

The 18-year-old has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken in to police custody for questioning.

A blue Ford Focus, which is believed to have been the vehicle involved in the incident, has been located and recovered from Hazel Avenue, Radcliffe.

Detective Inspector Alison Witkiewicz, of GMP's Bury district, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation but are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information to contact us.

"We are also appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage in the area of Stand Lane between the junctions of Beech Street and Walker Street between 2.15pm and 2.35pm today to share that with us."If you wish to share information or footage anonymously, this can be done via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Anyone with information should contact us via 101 quoting log number 1807 01/05/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.