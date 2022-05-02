Blackburn Rovers become first football club to host Eid prayers

Two thousand people are expected to take their prayer mats onto the pitch at Ewood Park as Blackburn Rovers becomes the first football club to host Eid prayers.

‘Eid Prayers@Ewood Park’ on Monday May 2 is open to all families, with provisions in place for both men and women to pray on the pitch. Those who attend are asked to bring their own prayer mat with them.

Prayers will be led by Sheikh Wasim Kempson.

The club says anyone to make the traditional Fitrana/Sadaqatul Fitr charitable donations on the day can do so to registered volunteers.

Complimentary bus transport from Corporation Park and Audley Sports Centre will be available, subject to demand.

A traditional milk drink will be provided after the event.

Blackburn Rovers have provided a list of questions and answers about the event:

Do I need to register?No, there isn’t any need to register. Just ensure you arrive by 9.15am at the latest on the day. Doors will open at 8.30am.

What do I need?You will need a prayer mat and you will need to ensure you come having performed ablution. As an emergency, we will have one toilet available, but we would appreciate it if you could come prepared having performed ablution from home.

What provisions are in place for wheelchair users and those who need a chair?We will have an area for those who need to pray on a chair or wheelchair. If you could please bring your own chair as we may not have enough.

Where is the entrance?If you could park in the car park as directed by the volunteers on the day in the Darwen End, just off Bolton Road (postcode BB2 4JR). We have ample car parking available and parking will be free. There are separate entrances for men and women. You will be directed by volunteers on the day.

Where are the buses leaving from and what time?If there is sufficient demand we will provide complimentary buses from Corporation Park (East Park Road entrance at the top) and Audley Sports Centre. You will need to register and we will only provide the bus service if there is sufficient demand. Register now by clicking here.

Can I bring children?Of course you can. It’s a family event for everyone. There will be a separate ladies section as we understand it’s a religious requirement for men and women to pray separately.

What isn’t allowed on the pitch?Unfortunately, we can’t allow shoes with long heels on the pitch or any chair or stand that may damage the pitch. We will have to check all bags as well, if you are bringing any large bags/rucksacks.

What if it rains?Please keep an eye on our social media. We will have provisions to pray indoors in case of rain, but once again we will post on our social media platforms to update those attending.

Can I donate my Fitrana/Sadaqatul Fitr on the day?Yes, volunteers will have buckets so you can donate before the Eid Prayer. Can anyone attend?Yes, anyone is welcome to take part or come and watch, as long as you are respectful and there to support the event.

The annual Eid in the Park festival will be held at Corporation Park days later on Saturday 7th May and Sunday 8th May, when Blackburn Rovers and Blackburn Rovers Community Trust staff will once again be in attendance.

If you have any queries please email eid@rovers.co.uk.