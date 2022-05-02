The bomb squad was called to a Bolton suburb after police discovered a 'viable device' following a 'small explosion'.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of the explosion on Longcauseway, in Farnworth, just after 10pm on Monday 1 May.

The Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit found a "viable" device, which they then made safe.

No arrests have been made and no-one was injured. Police are yet to reveal the nature of the device or where on the road the blast happened.

Tactical aid officers are carrying out fingertip searches inside the cordoned off area. Credit: MEN Media

A crime scene is in place on a back street off Longcauseway - more than 12 hours after the blast.

Images from the scene show tactical aid officers carrying out fingertip searches inside the cordoned-off area.

Detective Inspector Sarah Bell, of GMP's Bolton CID, said: "The EOD attended and made the device safe but confirmed it was a viable device.

"We are appealing for information, in particular can we ask that members of the public check CCTV and dashcam footage on Longcauseway and Moorhead Close."

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 5830 quoting incident 3194 of 01/05/2022.