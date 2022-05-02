Everton and the Football Association are set to look into an incident at Goodison Park where Richarlison threw a smoke flare back into the stands after his winner against Chelsea.

He scored on 46 minutes as Everton won 1-0 and celebrated before throwing the device which had been thrown onto the pitch from the Gwladys Street End into an area where there were no fans.

Richarlison scored the winner at Goodison Park Credit: PA

Everton said "We will look into the matter. As far we we are concerned, Richarlison was attempting to throw it out of the ground."

On the pitch, the one nil victory over Chelsea means Everton have moved to within two points of the Premier League safety zone as they fight to extend their 68 year stay in the top flight of English football.

Manager Frank Lampard awarded his man-of-the-match prize to the Everton fans, and confessed to experiencing “goosebumps” after the team coach was greeted by a loud welcoming committee.

The welcome included a dog being carried above the crowds.