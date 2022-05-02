A man has been arrested after an alleged hate crime assault in Tranmere.

Police were called to the Prenton Park pub on Borough Road at around 1am on Sunday 1 May after reports a man had been struck in the face with a glass.

The assailant then ran off and ran into a bus stop, injuring himself.

The victim, who was taken to hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his face, believes he was assaulted due to his gender identity.

Officers from Merseyside Police later arrested 23-year-old man from Oxton on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

He was taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

Detective Inspector John Holden said: “This was an utterly appalling, unprovoked attack, which police are treating as a hate crime.

“It is completely abhorrent to think that someone could be subject to such physical abuse simply because of their gender identity.

"Merseyside Police stands against hate crime perpetrated against LGBT+ people and we simply will not tolerate people being targeted in this way."

CCTV, forensic and witness enquiries are being carried out and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Detective Inspector Holden added: "Although we have made one arrest, our enquiries remain ongoing. If you were in the Tranmere area on Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday morning then please let us know as information you hold could be vital to our enquiries.

"Similarly if you were driving along Borough Road and have dashcam footage, please review it and get in touch if you see anything. Whether you let us know directly or anonymously, through Crimestoppers, please get in touch and we can take action.

"I would also take this opportunity to urge any victim of hate crime on Merseyside to please come forward. We have a dedicated team of hate crime co-ordinators who will make sure you will be supported at every step as sensitively as possible."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerseyPolice or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre with reference 22000297123.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.