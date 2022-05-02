Thousands of pounds has been donated to help the family of mother-of-two Katie Kenyon whose body was discovered in Lancashire woodland.

The 33-year-old had been missing for more than a week after she was seen getting into a transit van in Padiham on Friday 22 April and travelling towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area.

More than 60 specialist officers from four police forces carried out searches in Gisburn Forest, and, on Friday 29 April, they discovered her body.

Lancashire Police say the 33-year-old died from head injuries.

Andrew Burfield, 50, has been charged with her murder - with a trial date set for November.

Following Katie's discovery her family launched a Just Giving page to raise money for her funeral and two children.

More than £14,000 has been donated in just two days.

Writing on the page, the family said: "On Friday the 22nd April, our heartbreaking nightmare began when our Katie was taken away from her children and family far too soon.

"We as family are putting together this justgiving page for Katie to have the best send off that Katie deserves & for Katies son and daughter & their future to fulfill Katies dreams she had planned with her children.

"As we know you all want to help, this would be the most appreciated way. Any donations will be truly, gratefully received.

"Thank you for all your kind words and support. We know you're all behind us."

More than 60 specialist officers were involved in the search for Katie Kenyon.

Police said officers discovered a body in an area of the Forest of Bowland after receiving new information about where Katie could be.

"We can now sadly confirm that the body found in the Forest of Bowland is that of Katie Kenyon," Lancashire Police said in an update.

"We found Katie on Friday following extensive searches and she has now been formally identified as the missing Padiham mum, 33."

The police statement added: “A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted and the cause of death was given as head injuries.

"Our thoughts remain with Katie’s family and loved ones at this difficult time. The family continues to be supported by our specially trained officers."