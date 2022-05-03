Play Brightcove video

Altrincham football club has announced they will turn professional in preparation for 'next season and beyond'.

Since the club was founded in 1891, they have played as a semi-professional team, but in anticipation of promotion to the club the team is going full-time.

Bill Waterson, Co-Chairman of Altrincham Football Club said: “As the most successful part-time club ever, we are always striving for success both on and off the pitch.

"We have bold and ambitious plans to grow and shoot for success. What we’re asking our players to achieve on a part-time basis is becoming more and more challenging.

"With access to a high-level training facility from next season, we feel that now is the time for full-time and this is a massive step in the right direction, not just for the Club but also for our community as a whole."

Players celebrate a goal at the J Davidson Stadium Credit: Altrincham FC

A new CEO position will be created ahead of the 2022-23 season to enable future growth and manage the infrastructure of the club.

Turning professional will likely mean Altrincham can sign higher quality players to help them move forward.

Lawrence Looney, Co-Chairman of Altrincham Football Club added: “The move to a full-time model means that some players will be unable to make the transition due to other commitments and as a result, our playing squad will evolve."

Fans cheering on the Robins Credit: Altrincham FC

Lawrence Looney continued: "The management team has a plan in place to strengthen the squad ahead of the new season and the Club looks forward to keeping supporters updated as this process continues.”

The Robins are currently 14th in the National League, the fifth tier of English football, with three games to go.