A family have lost almost everything after a fire devastated their home.

The Cadman family were lucky to escape after an electrical fault in their flat in Newtown, Chester caused a serious fire.

Their home has been destroyed by the blaze, with most family keepsakes and the children's toys and teddies deemed beyond salvageable.

Walls have been left blackened and ceilings destroyed in the family home Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN Media

Single father-of-six Colin Cadman said four of his children were at home at the time of the fire on Tuesday 19 April 2022.

His 15 year old son Kyle smelt burning whilst gaming upstairs in his bedroom and called for help from his dad.

Colin said: "We checked the source of the smoke and found a fire on my bed.

"He (Kyle) quickly rushed the younger children out of the home and called for the fire brigade, while I tried to douse the flames. Once they were out, I checked underneath the bed and found a larger fire.

"Kyle tried to help me, but I sent him outside to keep him safe. I instantly poured water beneath the bed with a wet towel across my face to reduce smoke inhalation, but sadly I wasn’t able to stop the fire.

"I quickly thought to go grab a family heirloom from the top drawer and escaped outside. Smoke was filling the house by this point and was billowing out the window.”

Teddy bears are amongst the possessions left charred by the fire Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN Media

Emergency services raced to the scene where thankfully no one was injured.

Outside, neighbours helped Colin calm his children down, especially Abigail, 13, who was worried about her family after seeing the fire from the window of her school bus.

Images captured by witnesses show flames leaping out of the window of the flat.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue quickly managed to stop the fire spreading any further but the Cadmans' home was destroyed.

Entire rooms have been left badly smoke damaged by the blaze Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN Media

Colin explained that the family had only been living there for the past 12 months and almost everything inside was new.

"My bedroom no longer exists. The ceiling and some of the floor have completely burnt away, as has furniture, my clothes, family photo albums and keepsakes

"The girls' bedroom is fire and smoke damaged, as is the boys' bedroom. All of downstairs has water damage."

The family are currently living in temporary accommodation while they are getting help to look for something more permanent.

Colin Cadman is a full-time dad to his five children (left to right) Jacob, 5, Luke, 7, Libby, 10, Abbie, 13, and Kyle, 15 Credit: Cheshire Live/MEN Media

The home was not insured, so Colin is raising money to replace the furnishings and the children’s belongings.

Although heartbroken by the loss, Colin is confident his family will recover.

He is also grateful for the help and support of his community and the emergency services.

"Thankfully, it happened during the day, so we were all awake and able to exit safely. I get emotional at the thought of what could have happened during the night when we were all asleep.

"The younger children seem to be coping well and I’m proud of how Kyle assisted me and his quick-thinking."