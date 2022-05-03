A teenager has been left in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car alongside another teenager as they rode an e-scooter and an e-bike along the road.

Following the collision it is believed the electric bike was then stolen from the scene, on Stand Lane in Bury.

Greater Manchester Police say it was first called to reports the 15-year-old and 18-year-old riding an e-scooter and electric bike had been involved in a collision with a car, on 1 May.

Stand Lane in Radcliffe Credit: Google Maps

An ambulance took the 15-year-old boy to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The 18-year-old received treatment for minor injuries and officers are appealing for information about the location of the e-bike he was riding.

Niara Razawa, 18, of Plymouth Drive, Bramhall has been charged with robbery, assault and dangerous driving in Radcliffe.

Mr Razawa will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

A second 18-year-old suspect remains in custody for questioning.