A man has been charged following an assault outside a pub on Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to Borough Road, Wirral, at around 1am on Sunday 1 May after reports a man had been struck in the face with a glass.

It happened outside the Prenton Park pub opposite Tranmere Rovers football ground.

Police had said they were treating the assault as a hate crime.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Robert Eaton, 23, of Woodchurch Road, Oxton, has been charged with Section 47 assault, attempted Section 18 wounding and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded into custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Tuesday 3 May.