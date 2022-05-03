A man's body has been found by fire crews after a 'serious' blaze ripped through a flat.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Laurence Deacon Court, on St Anne Street in Birkenhead, at around 8.45pm on 2 May.

Crews extinguished the fire and found the body of the man at the home. He died at the scene.

Merseyside Police say his next of kin have been informed, and a post mortem will take place to establish how he died.

The force has launched a joint investigation into the fire with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.A spokesperson for Merseyside police said: "Emergency services were called out to a fire at a property in Birkenhead, Monday 2 May. Police were called at around 9pm to a flat at Laurence Deacon Court on St Anne’s Street."Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) extinguished the fire before discovering the body of a man at the property.

"The man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His next of kin have been informed."

Anyone with any information is asked to DM @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 22000300712.