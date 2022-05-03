A 17-year-old boy has denied murdering another teenager who was fatally stabbed in Bury.

Abdikarim Abdalla Ahmed, 18, died following an incident on Market Street in Bury town centre on March 11.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday 3 May.

Police in Bury town centre Credit: MEN Media

He is accused of murder, an alternative offence of manslaughter and possession of a knife. The boy has pleaded not guilty to all three offences.

Mr Ahmed, known as Abdi, was rushed to hospital after reports of a stabbing at around 3.50 pm but was later pronounced dead.

The defendant was remanded into custody until the next hearing on 18 July.

A trial date has been set for 1 August later this year.