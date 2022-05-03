A woman accused of murdering a baby boy she hoped to adopt told a social worker she had used physical force on him, a court has heard.

Laura Castle, 38, made the admissions as one-year-old Leiland-James Corkill was on a life-support machine in hospital with catastrophic head injuries.

The baby had been living with Castle, and her husband Scott, 35, as his prospective adoptive parents when emergency services were called to their home in Barrow-in-Furness on 6 January 2021.

Preston Crown Court was told Laura Castle reported Leiland-James had fallen from a sofa while she was in the kitchen, but medics at Liverpool’s Alder Hey Children’s Hospital raised concerns the injuries did not match her account.

She has since pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Leiland-James, who lived with her for less than five months, but denies murder and child cruelty.

Scott Castle has pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing the death of Leiland-James and also to child cruelty.

Giving evidence to the court, a social worker said the couple had undergone a rigorous process by Cumbria County Council in being allowed to look after Leiland-James, who was taken into care at birth.

It included 'therapeutic parenting sessions' where prospective adopters are taught how to be more nurturing and never to use corporal punishment.

The trial is taking place at Preston Crown Court.

Penny Hindle, a social worker with 35 years' experience, said she phoned Laura Castle before the baby’s life-support was switched off on 7 January.

She said: "I said to Laura that I had been advised that Leiland-James’s injuries were not consistent with her account.

"She was very upset. She said she had previously tapped or slapped Leiland-James.

"I was really shocked that given the emphasis on not hurting, assaulting, smacking, disciplining children in a physical way, that she was saying that was what she had been doing.

"Leiland-James was only a baby. He had just had his first birthday.

"I was really shocked that she had used force."

Previously the court heard a colleague of Mrs Hindle voiced her concerns Laura Castle had said she did not love Leiland-James during a home visit in November 2020.

Laura Castle went on to tell Mrs Hindle that she felt the youngster did not like them.

Baby Leiland-James was taken to Furness General Hospital where he was then passed on to specialist care at Alder Hey.

After a 'looked after child' review, Mrs Hindle said she could not support a permanent adoption application from the Castles.

The social worker said the Castles accepted the decision and undertook more therapeutic work place at their home in December.

She said: "It was not totally negative. Scott Castle and Laura Castle both engaged well. Leiland-James was there.

"But they did have a lack of joy in in everything that he seemed to do.

"Some of their responses were negative and they were struggling to bond with him but they weren't asking to remove him because they couldn't go on."

Laura Castle explained her family loved the boy so he was 'not going anywhere', she told the court.

Mrs Hindle went on: “My reaction was that in itself is not a good enough reason to adopt a child.

"I was not convinced the adoption would hold."

A further meeting was scheduled to take place "very early in the New Year" to discuss Leiland-James’s placement, Mrs Hindle said, but on 6 Januaryshe was made aware of the incident at the Castles' home.

The mobile phones of the defendants were examined by police following their arrest as text messages revealed Laura Castle telling her husband of “leathering” Leiland-James on a number of occasions.

The couple also referred to the boy in derogatory terms such as “a proper n** head”, “a d***”, “a fat s***“ and a "t*** bag", the court heard.

The trial continues.