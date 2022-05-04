One of the UKs most wanted men, an alleged murderer from Manchester, has been arrested in Portugal.

Callum Halpin, 27, was detained on Monday 2 May, at an address near Vilamoura in the Algarve by the Portuguese Judicial Police.

He was located and arrested after an operation by the National Crime Agency, Portuguese police, and international partners.

A public appeal to help trace Halpin was made in January this year when the NCA and Crimestoppers launched a new Most Wanted campaign featuring 12 fugitives who were believed to be hiding in Spain.

Halpin is wanted by Greater Manchester Police for the murder of 31-year-old Luke Graham, and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta.

The dad of two was ambushed and shot dead in a drugs turf war in broad daylight on a street in Ashton-under-Lyne in June 2018.

The following year five men were jailed over the execution.

Halpin, of Openshaw in Manchester, appeared in court in Portugal on Wednesday, 4 May, and was remanded in custody while the extradition process proceeds.

Steve Reynolds, National Crime Agency regional manager in Spain, said: “Callum Halpin’s arrest was made possible after some superb partnership work between the NCA and our Portuguese counterparts to whom we are extremely grateful."

“These arrests should serve as a warning to other fugitives and most wanted subjects that we will not stop until they are captured.”

Detective Inspector Lee Barrow, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “News of Callum Halpin’s arrest is an important development in our investigation and we will work closely with the NCA and other relevant international agencies to bring him back to Greater Manchester and continue our pursuit of justice for Luke's family.

"Halpin has been on the run since Luke was fatally shot on that tragic day nearly four years ago and it has been our intention ever since to ensure all those suspected of being responsible for his death are caught and prosecuted."

Since launching in January four fugitives have been arrested in operations by the NCA and international partners.